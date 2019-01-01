Aerkomm Inc is a US-based service provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment (IFEC) solutions intended to provide airline passengers with a broadband in-flight experience that encompasses a wide range of service options. Its services include Wi-Fi, cellular, movies, gaming, live TV, and music. The company also focuses on providing related content management services and onboard e-commerce solutions such as Connectivity Solutions, Content Solutions, Black Box Live, AirCinema, and others.