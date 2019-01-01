QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.6 - 2.12
Mkt Cap
237.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
5.5
Shares
133.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of brakes and its components. Its brakes are widely used in various applications, such as passenger and commercial vehicles, motorcycles, rail vehicles and industrial machinery. The firm's product portfolio consists of automobile brakes, motorcycle brakes, rolling stock brakes, industrial machinery brakes, sensors, and concept brake systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Akebono Brake Industry Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akebono Brake Industry (AKBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akebono Brake Industry (OTCPK: AKBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akebono Brake Industry's (AKBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Akebono Brake Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Akebono Brake Industry (AKBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akebono Brake Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Akebono Brake Industry (AKBIF)?

A

The stock price for Akebono Brake Industry (OTCPK: AKBIF) is $1.78 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 20:27:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akebono Brake Industry (AKBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akebono Brake Industry.

Q

When is Akebono Brake Industry (OTCPK:AKBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Akebono Brake Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Akebono Brake Industry (AKBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akebono Brake Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Akebono Brake Industry (AKBIF) operate in?

A

Akebono Brake Industry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.