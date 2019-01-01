QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Distributors
AiXin Life International Inc markets and sells premium-quality nutritional and health supplement products in China. It also provides advertising and marketing services to certain manufacturers and distributors of the products it sells. The product portfolio includes Tonglike, Huo's oral solution, probiotics and food washing liquid.

AiXin Life Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AiXin Life Intl (AIXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AiXin Life Intl (OTCQX: AIXN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AiXin Life Intl's (AIXN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AiXin Life Intl.

Q

What is the target price for AiXin Life Intl (AIXN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AiXin Life Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for AiXin Life Intl (AIXN)?

A

The stock price for AiXin Life Intl (OTCQX: AIXN) is $5.96 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AiXin Life Intl (AIXN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AiXin Life Intl.

Q

When is AiXin Life Intl (OTCQX:AIXN) reporting earnings?

A

AiXin Life Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AiXin Life Intl (AIXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AiXin Life Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does AiXin Life Intl (AIXN) operate in?

A

AiXin Life Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.