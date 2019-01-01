QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
AIkido Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. The company is engaged in developing therapeutic drug pipeline through partnerships with educational institutions, including the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Maryland, Baltimore and Wake Forest University. Its oncology therapeutics include treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing a antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.

AIkido Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AIkido Pharma (AIKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIkido Pharma's (AIKI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AIkido Pharma (AIKI) stock?

A

The latest price target for AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting AIKI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 385.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AIkido Pharma (AIKI)?

A

The stock price for AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) is $0.4116 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIkido Pharma (AIKI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIkido Pharma.

Q

When is AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) reporting earnings?

A

AIkido Pharma's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is AIkido Pharma (AIKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIkido Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does AIkido Pharma (AIKI) operate in?

A

AIkido Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.