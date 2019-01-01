AIkido Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. The company is engaged in developing therapeutic drug pipeline through partnerships with educational institutions, including the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Maryland, Baltimore and Wake Forest University. Its oncology therapeutics include treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing a antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.