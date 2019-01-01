QQQ
Range
2.49 - 2.8
Vol / Avg.
26.4K/26K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.95 - 11.24
Mkt Cap
65.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.66
P/E
-
EPS
-10.74
Shares
23.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd provides aesthetic medical services in China. The company generates revenue from three service offerings: non-surgical aesthetic medical services, comprising minimally invasive aesthetic treatments and energy-based treatments; surgical aesthetic medical services, and general healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from Non-surgical aesthetic medical services. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

Earnings

Aesthetic Medical Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aesthetic Medical Intl (AIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ: AIH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aesthetic Medical Intl's (AIH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aesthetic Medical Intl (AIH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ: AIH) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 19, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AIH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 367.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aesthetic Medical Intl (AIH)?

A

The stock price for Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ: AIH) is $2.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aesthetic Medical Intl (AIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aesthetic Medical Intl.

Q

When is Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) reporting earnings?

A

Aesthetic Medical Intl’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Aesthetic Medical Intl (AIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aesthetic Medical Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Aesthetic Medical Intl (AIH) operate in?

A

Aesthetic Medical Intl is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.