Aegean Airlines SA is Greece's largest airline provider. It transports passengers and goods through scheduled (majority of total revenue) and chartered flights. The company has partnerships with other airlines to offer a worldwide reach. Flights are primarily short- or medium-haul, and the company has improved accessibility to Greece's islands. Additionally, it offers services related to air transportation, technical support, and ground handling amenities. The ancillary services related to flights comprise roughly 10% of total revenue. Aegean has one operating segment, air transportation, aligned with its single route network. Approximately half of total passenger traffic derives from routes within Greece.

Aegean Airlines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aegean Airlines (AGZNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aegean Airlines (OTCPK: AGZNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aegean Airlines's (AGZNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aegean Airlines.

Q

What is the target price for Aegean Airlines (AGZNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aegean Airlines

Q

Current Stock Price for Aegean Airlines (AGZNF)?

A

The stock price for Aegean Airlines (OTCPK: AGZNF) is $5.25 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 17:27:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aegean Airlines (AGZNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aegean Airlines.

Q

When is Aegean Airlines (OTCPK:AGZNF) reporting earnings?

A

Aegean Airlines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aegean Airlines (AGZNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aegean Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does Aegean Airlines (AGZNF) operate in?

A

Aegean Airlines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.