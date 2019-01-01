QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
41.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Aminex PLC is a UK-based oil and gas company. Its principal activities are the production, appraisal, and development, with exploration potential, of oil and gas assets reserves and resources. The company operating segments are Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Goods. The company holds nearly three licenses in Tanzania namely Kiliwani North, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area.

Aminex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aminex (AEXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aminex (OTCPK: AEXFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aminex's (AEXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aminex.

Q

What is the target price for Aminex (AEXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aminex

Q

Current Stock Price for Aminex (AEXFF)?

A

The stock price for Aminex (OTCPK: AEXFF) is $0.011 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:40:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aminex (AEXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aminex.

Q

When is Aminex (OTCPK:AEXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Aminex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aminex (AEXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aminex.

Q

What sector and industry does Aminex (AEXFF) operate in?

A

Aminex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.