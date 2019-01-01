Aeffe SpA is an Italian company engaged in the designing, production, and distribution of fashion and luxury goods. The business activity of the firm is operated through two segments. The Pret-a Porter segment is engaged in the development of luxury ready-to-wear clothing and lingerie, beachwear, and loungewear collections. The Footwear and leather goods segment handles footwear, small leather goods, bags, and matching accessories made from exclusive materials. The products are offered under the brands like Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy, Moschino, and Pollini. Its geographical segments are Italy, Europe (excluding Italy), Asia & the rest of the world, and America.