Aeffe SpA is an Italian company engaged in the designing, production, and distribution of fashion and luxury goods. The business activity of the firm is operated through two segments. The Pret-a Porter segment is engaged in the development of luxury ready-to-wear clothing and lingerie, beachwear, and loungewear collections. The Footwear and leather goods segment handles footwear, small leather goods, bags, and matching accessories made from exclusive materials. The products are offered under the brands like Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy, Moschino, and Pollini. Its geographical segments are Italy, Europe (excluding Italy), Asia & the rest of the world, and America.

Aeffe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aeffe (AEFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aeffe (OTCEM: AEFSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aeffe's (AEFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aeffe.

Q

What is the target price for Aeffe (AEFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aeffe

Q

Current Stock Price for Aeffe (AEFSF)?

A

The stock price for Aeffe (OTCEM: AEFSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aeffe (AEFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aeffe.

Q

When is Aeffe (OTCEM:AEFSF) reporting earnings?

A

Aeffe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aeffe (AEFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aeffe.

Q

What sector and industry does Aeffe (AEFSF) operate in?

A

Aeffe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.