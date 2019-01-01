QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.5 - 23.5
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
81.82
Shares
103.4M
Outstanding
Adeka Corp is a Japanese firm engaged in the chemical and foods business. The company mainly produces circuit materials, lubricant additives, photo curing resins, flame retardants, civil engineering and construction materials, polyolefin additives, plasticizers, margarine, fillings, and shortening products. Its products have a broad application base across various industries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adeka Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adeka (ADKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adeka (OTCGM: ADKCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adeka's (ADKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adeka.

Q

What is the target price for Adeka (ADKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adeka

Q

Current Stock Price for Adeka (ADKCF)?

A

The stock price for Adeka (OTCGM: ADKCF) is $22.5 last updated Mon Nov 08 2021 18:56:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adeka (ADKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adeka.

Q

When is Adeka (OTCGM:ADKCF) reporting earnings?

A

Adeka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adeka (ADKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adeka.

Q

What sector and industry does Adeka (ADKCF) operate in?

A

Adeka is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.