QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.05 - 4.45
Vol / Avg.
749.2K/308.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.75 - 66.71
Mkt Cap
92.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.05
P/E
7.23
EPS
3.56
Shares
22.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 1:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 9:59AM
load more
AeroCentury Corp is an aircraft operating lessor and finance company that specializes in leasing regional turboprop and jet aircraft and engines to regional air carriers. The company operates in one business segment, the Leasing of Regional Aircraft and Engines to foreign and domestic regional airlines. Its primary geographic markets are Europe and the United Kingdom, North America, Africa, and Asia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AeroCentury Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AeroCentury (ACY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AeroCentury (AMEX: ACY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AeroCentury's (ACY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AeroCentury.

Q

What is the target price for AeroCentury (ACY) stock?

A

The latest price target for AeroCentury (AMEX: ACY) was reported by Taglich Brothers on March 16, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.55 expecting ACY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 247.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AeroCentury (ACY)?

A

The stock price for AeroCentury (AMEX: ACY) is $4.185 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AeroCentury (ACY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AeroCentury.

Q

When is AeroCentury (AMEX:ACY) reporting earnings?

A

AeroCentury’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is AeroCentury (ACY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AeroCentury.

Q

What sector and industry does AeroCentury (ACY) operate in?

A

AeroCentury is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.