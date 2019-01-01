QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.11/12.59%
52 Wk
0.01 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
405M
Payout Ratio
113.64
Open
-
P/E
9.13
EPS
0.28
Shares
450M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA is engaged predominantly in the Norwegian capital markets industry. Its two segments are market activities and investment banking. The investment banking wing is responsible for the primary revenues of the company, which is generated through activities such as corporate advisory services including equity capital markets, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructuring. The markets segment comprises all secondary sales and trading activities, including financial services such as brokerage, trading, and execution of equities, convertible bonds, derivatives, structured products, and foreign exchange. Geographically, the company has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and International.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ABG Sundal Collier Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (OTCPK: ABGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ABG Sundal Collier Hldg's (ABGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF)?

A

The stock price for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (OTCPK: ABGSF) is $0.9 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:48:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg.

Q

When is ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (OTCPK:ABGSF) reporting earnings?

A

ABG Sundal Collier Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABG Sundal Collier Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (ABGSF) operate in?

A

ABG Sundal Collier Hldg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.