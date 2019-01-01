ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA is engaged predominantly in the Norwegian capital markets industry. Its two segments are market activities and investment banking. The investment banking wing is responsible for the primary revenues of the company, which is generated through activities such as corporate advisory services including equity capital markets, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructuring. The markets segment comprises all secondary sales and trading activities, including financial services such as brokerage, trading, and execution of equities, convertible bonds, derivatives, structured products, and foreign exchange. Geographically, the company has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and International.