Abby Inc is a provider of training and productivity solutions for payment processing agencies such as financial institutions, utilities, government agencies, insurance companies, and retail operations throughout the United States and Canada. The company focuses on financial transaction markets providing computer-based productivity solutions to increase accuracy and productivity while reducing overall training time. Its products portfolio includes Remitt Performer, ProofPerformer, KeyPro, Customized Training, ImagePro, Remote Deposit Capture, and Skills Assessment.