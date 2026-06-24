MoneyHero Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7wwzyug/

Summary

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Gretchen Quan, Corporate Communications Lead. Please go ahead.

Gretchen Quan, Corporate Communications Lead

This reduces frictions, eliminates drop-off to third-party sites, and locks in high-margin recurring renewal revenue. Meanwhile, our core banking products continue to perform well. Personal loans and mortgages deliver 13% revenue growth, rising to $2.8 million. Because we are targeting high-intent borrowers, GP in this segment grew substantially. Finally, credit cards generated $9 million, growing 10% year over year and remain our primary volume engine.

As part of our reward optimization strategy, we intentionally recalibrated our promotional spend here. While this slightly compressed credit card GP, it ultimately drove a much healthier, more sustainable lifetime value for the accounts we acquired.

OPERATOR

Press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question, please press star one one again. And our first question is going to come from Kelvin Wong with Spica Capital. Your line is now open.

Kelvin Wong, Spica Capital

Good evening and thank you for taking my questions. I'd like to have three, if I may. First one is about your financials. It's just. EBITDA law actually narrowed significantly by 68%, bringing you very close to breakeven. However, the statutory net loss widened to 6.7 million US. Can you walk us through the main bridge items explaining this divergence?

Danny Leung, Chief Financial Officer

So if you strip away these non-cash and one-time items, our core operating cost base actually declined compared to the same period last year, even as our top line grew strongly by 15%. This proves that our management team is scaling the company responsibly, protecting a healthy cash balance of 28 million and keeping core spending strictly under control.

Kelvin Wong, Spica Capital

Okay, very clear. My second question is more on the key performance metrics. Your total applications actually fell from 434,000 to 329,000, and the absolute clicks dropped from 2.1 million to 1.4 million. And you lost significant traffic in Taiwan and the Philippines. So does this drop in your operational funnel and user base mean your brand engagement is collapsing? And how can you sustain your 15% revenue growth?

Danny Leung, Chief Financial Officer

So in fact, our total MoneyHero group members, which track users who actually register and build a relationship with us, grew 24% to 9.8 million. We didn't lose our core consumers; we simply stopped paying for empty clicks that allow us to narrow our adjusted EBITDA loss by connecting high-value users with our commercial partners.

Kelvin Wong, Spica Capital

Or on the other hand, are you rapidly losing market share to local competitors there?

Danny Leung, Chief Financial Officer

On the other hand, in Taiwan and the Philippines, we have experienced contractions in organic traffic visits year over year as the broader digital search landscape evolves and as we see changes in how search engines and AI impact traffic. Organic discovery is facing pressure across all of our platforms. This is particularly true in both Taiwan and the Philippines, where our brand moat is still developing compared to our dominance in Hong Kong and Singapore.

However, the narrative of a collapse or a soft exit completely misses how we actively manage the P&L. In response to these organic headwinds, we did not just blindly buy expensive traffic to plug the organic gap. Instead, we actually optimized for unit economics. In the case of the Philippines, we slashed our performance marketing spend by 57% year over year, bringing it down from around 1.1 million to roughly 400k specifically to protect our margins.

So to answer your questions, we are not soft exiting nor are we bleeding out to local competitors. We are proving the absolute resilience of our model. Ultimately, we successfully extracted over 40% more GP from both of these markets, even while navigating one of the toughest organic top-of-the-funnel environments we have ever seen.

Kelvin Wong, Spica Capital

Okay, very clear. Thanks.

Danny Leung, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Kelvin.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from William Gregozewski with Green Ridge Global. Your line's open.

William Gregozewski, Green Ridge Global

Hey Danny. There's obviously been quite a few changes to the board since the last conference call. Given everything that was speculated on in the media, and I realize it's just speculation ahead of that call, what are the takeaways we should have from viewing the changes?

Danny Leung, Chief Financial Officer

William Gregozewski, Green Ridge Global

Okay, great. And then since there's not the permanent CEO yet, you said that's still underway. Can you talk about the Board's view on M&A or any possible uses of cash we should look for now that you're running around breakeven?

Danny Leung, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, William.

William Gregozewski, Green Ridge Global

Great. Thanks, Danny.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And this does conclude today's question and answer session. And I will now turn the call back over to Danny for closing remarks.

Danny Leung, Chief Financial Officer

As we move into the remainder of 2026, we look forward to sharing our next set of results with you. Thank you, everyone, and have a good day.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.