Aon's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Aon Inc. AON fell by 4.68%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Aon has.

Aon Debt

Based on Aon's financial statement as of February 17, 2023, long-term debt is at $9.82 billion and current debt is at $945.00 million, amounting to $10.77 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $690.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $10.08 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents includes cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Aon's $32.70 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.33. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, but average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

