Digital Ally Pockets Multiple Orders For FirstVu II Body-Worn Camera, QuickVu Docking Station
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) has received multiple orders for its next-generation body-worn camera, FirstVu II, and QuickVu docking station. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- Notable orders for the FirstVu II body-worn camera and QuickVu docking station purchased via the company's subscription payment plan include Hardin County Sheriff's Department (TN), Flemington, Borough Police Department (NJ), Aliquippa Police Department (PA), Elm Springs Police Department (AR), Cuba Police Department (NM).
- Price Action: DGLY shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $1.14 on the last check Monday.
