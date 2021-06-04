 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: BlackBerry

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:47am   Comments
In Q4, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted sales of $215.00 million. Earnings were up 71.88%, but BlackBerry still reported an overall loss of $55.00 million. BlackBerry collected $224.00 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $32.00 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in BlackBerry's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, BlackBerry posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows BlackBerry is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For BlackBerry, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

BlackBerry reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.03/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.03/share.

 

