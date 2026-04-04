Before building one of the world's most valuable companies, Jeff Bezos chose patience over impulse—delaying entrepreneurship to better understand business and the world.

Bezos' Early Career Decision: Why He Didn't Start Amazon Immediately

After graduating from Princeton in 1986, Bezos briefly considered launching a startup with friends. But he ultimately stepped back, believing he lacked the experience needed to succeed.

Speaking at the Academy of Achievement in 2016, Bezos said he decided it would be "smarter to wait and learn a little bit more about business and the way the world works."

He added that young people often overestimate their understanding. "It's very hard to believe when you're 22 or 23 years old that you don't already know everything," he said.

By 70, ‘I'll Realize I Know Nothing': Bezos On Learning And Humility

"I can only imagine that by the time I'm 70, I will realize I know nothing," he continued, laughing yet highlighting how knowledge often reveals deeper uncertainty.

That perspective pushed him to prioritize learning over rushing into entrepreneurship—a decision he later described as "very good."

From Wall Street To Amazon: The Experience That Changed Everything

Instead of founding a company right away, Bezos joined a New York startup focused on financial networks and later worked at firms including Bankers Trust.

He spent years working at the intersection of computing and finance, eventually entering the world of quantitative trading, where algorithms executed stock trades.

That experience proved critical. While working on Wall Street, Bezos discovered that internet usage was growing at an astonishing rate—about 2,300% annually.

That insight led him to launch Amazon in 1994 as an online bookstore.

Amazon's Rise And Bezos' Lasting Lesson

In February 2026, Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $213.39 billion, marking a 14% increase from a year earlier and surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $211.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com