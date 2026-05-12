BuzzFeed (BZFD) Stock Soars Over 135% After Hours: What's Going On

Inside The $120 Million Investment Deal

BuzzFeed entered into an agreement with Allen Family Digital, LLC, an affiliate of Byron Allen's family office. Allen is the founder of Allen Media Group, which owns multiple television networks, streaming platforms, and local broadcast stations across the U.S. Under the agreement, the firm will acquire 40 million shares of BuzzFeed at $3.00 per share for a total transaction value of $120 million.

Upon closing, Allen Family Digital is expected to own approximately 52% of BuzzFeed's outstanding shares, effectively giving Byron Allen control of the company.

The transaction includes a $20 million cash payment at closing along with a $100 million promissory note carrying a 5% annual interest rate and due over five years. The deal is currently expected to close by the end of May 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

BuzzFeed additionally stated it plans to pursue expansion into AI-powered media and free video streaming, directly referencing ambitions to compete with platforms like YouTube.

Financial Results Still Weak

Alongside the announcement, BuzzFeed reported first-quarter 2026 financial results that continued to reflect operational pressure. Revenue declined 12.4% year-over-year to $31.6 million, while advertising revenue fell 19.8%. The company also reported a wider net loss of $15.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $7.8 million.

Despite weaker financials, traders appeared focused on the strategic investment, management overhaul, and AI transformation narrative.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

BuzzFeed has a market capitalization of approximately $27.57 million, with a 52-week high of $2.68 and a low of $0.54.

The stock had declined nearly 62% over the past 12 months prior to Monday's after-hours rally.

Price Action: BuzzFeed shares closed Monday's regular session down 11.31% at $0.73 before surging to $1.72 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BZFD stock is experiencing a positive short-term price trend, while medium-term and long-term trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Meir Chaimowitz on Shutterstock.com













