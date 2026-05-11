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Ark Invest Cathie Wood Shutterstock
May 11, 2026 10:57 PM 4 min read

Ark Invest Again Sells AMD, This Time As Stock Hits 52-Week High While Snapping Up Tempus AI And Circle

The AMD Trade

This move comes as AMD hits a 52-week high, driven by expectations of increased demand for AI data centers. Analysts suggest the semiconductor rally might face a correction, echoing the late-1990s dot-com boom. 

Ark has been reducing its AMD holdings recently. On Friday, Ark sold nearly $21.1 million worth of AMD shares. In the last week, the Wood-led firm offloaded stock worth nearly $48.4 million.

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark purchased $7.7 million worth of Tempus AI stock on Thursday and $7.8 million worth on Wednesday

The Circle Trade

Ark Invest increased its stake in Circle by acquiring 41,904 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW, worth about $5.5 million at the last close of $131.76.

Circle said USDC circulation rose 28% year-over-year to $77 billion, while onchain transaction volume surged 263% to $21.5 trillion during the quarter. Reserve income increased 17% to $653 million, driven by higher USDC circulation, and wallets holding more than $10 in USDC climbed 47% to 7.2 million.

The Rocket Lab Trade

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck recently highlighted a robust demand and a growing backlog in defense and space contracts. Despite the sale, Ark’s interest in aerospace and defense remains evident. 

Other Key Trades

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 98th percentile and a Value score in the 4th percentile.

Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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