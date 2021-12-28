How to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

This article was originally published on December 8, 2021. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year.

Shiba Inu is the hottest meme coin of 2021. Following the success of Dogecoin in the first half of the year, Shiba Inu (Dogecoin’s Mascot) has taken over the dog coin scene. For many, Shiba Inu is a historic first venture into the crypto space. If this sounds like you, there are a few important things to know before jumping in snout-first.

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum based cryptocurrency, whereas Dogecoin operates on its own blockchain. SHIB has recently been listed on Coinbase, giving millions of investors access to the token. Some speculate that this Coinbase listing has, at least in part, caused Shiba Inu’s recent price appreciation. Here’s Benzinga’s guide on how to buy Shiba Inu coin.

