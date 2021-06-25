Why Ikonics Stock Is Surging Today

Ikonics Corp (NASDAQ: IKNX) is trading significantly higher after the company announced that it plans to merge with Bitcoin (CYPTO:BTC) mining company, TeraWulf Inc.

What Happened: The two companies announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine under a new holding company named TeraWulf Inc. The new company will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “WULF."

Ikonics shareholders will receive $5 in cash and one share in the new company for each share they hold. Shareholders will also receive one contingent value right, which entitles them to 95% of the proceeds from a sale of Ikonics’ imaging business.

TeraWulf is focused on mining Bitcoin with over 90% zero-carbon energy.

"TeraWulf represents an exciting new paradigm for cryptocurrency mining, which is built on a significant strategic advantage to utilize reliable, secure and low-cost sustainable energy sources to support our bitcoin mining activities," said Paul Prager, chairman and CEO of TeraWulf.

Prager will remain chairman and CEO of the new company.

Price Action: Ikonics is making a new 52-week high during trading today.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 109% at $23.65.