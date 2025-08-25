Exploring Ooma's Earnings Expectations

Ooma OOMA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ooma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The announcement from Ooma is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.97% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ooma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.16 0.16 0.13 EPS Actual 0.20 0.21 0.17 0.15 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 4.0% 25.0%

Performance of Ooma Shares

Shares of Ooma were trading at $12.04 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ooma

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ooma.

Ooma has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $20.0, the consensus suggests a potential 66.11% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ooma, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Ooma, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ooma Buy 4.05% $40.21M -0.16%

Key Takeaway:

Ooma ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 4.05%. In terms of Gross Profit, Ooma also ranks at the bottom with $40.21M. Additionally, Ooma's Return on Equity is at the bottom with -0.16%.

Get to Know Ooma Better

Ooma Inc is a communications services company. It is a smart software-as-a-service (SaaS) and unified communications platform that deliver voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and video conferencing, and residential phone service provides PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Its services rely upon the following main elements: multi-tenant cloud service, on-premise devices, desktop and mobile applications, and calling platforms. It generates revenues from the sale of subscriptions and other services.

Ooma's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ooma's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ooma's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ooma's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ooma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ooma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Ooma visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.