Analyst Expectations For Take-Two Interactive's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Take-Two Interactive, revealing an average target of $291.88, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. Marking an increase of 6.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $274.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Take-Two Interactive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $275.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $288.00 $277.00 Drew Crum B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $300.00 - Christopher Schoell UBS Raises Buy $292.00 $285.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $300.00 $290.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $275.00 $252.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $300.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Take-Two Interactive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Take-Two Interactive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Take-Two Interactive analyst ratings.

Delving into Take-Two Interactive's Background

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three-fourths of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Financial Milestones: Take-Two Interactive's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Take-Two Interactive's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.09% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Take-Two Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.