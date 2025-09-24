Analyst Expectations For Genmab's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Genmab GMAB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 5.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Genmab by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Schmitz Guggenheim Announces Buy $43.00 - Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Announces Buy $43.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Genmab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Genmab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Genmab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genmab analyst ratings.

Delving into Genmab's Background

Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Genmab's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Genmab displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genmab's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genmab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Genmab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.