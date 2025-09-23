Analyst Expectations For Citigroup's Future

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Citigroup C during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Citigroup and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $104.59, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.44% increase from the previous average price target of $97.35.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Citigroup among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $123.00 $124.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $99.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $124.00 $123.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $93.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $104.00 $84.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $123.00 $107.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Hold $95.00 $85.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $107.00 $103.00 Erika Najarian UBS Maintains Neutral $89.00 $89.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $94.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $96.00 $85.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $76.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Citigroup's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Citigroup Better

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Citigroup's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Citigroup displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

