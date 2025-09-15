Analyst Expectations For nLight's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on nLight LASR in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated nLight and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.50 and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 59.38% increase from the previous average price target of $17.21.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive nLight. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $33.50 $27.50 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $28.00 $20.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $27.50 $14.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $26.00 $12.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Speculative Buy $25.00 $15.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $28.00 $18.00 Greg Palm Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $24.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to nLight. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of nLight compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for nLight's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into nLight's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know nLight Better

nLight Inc is a United States-based company provider of power semiconductor and fiber lasers for aerospace and defense, industrial, and microfabrication applications. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of power semiconductor lasers and fiber lasers that are typically integrated into laser systems. It operates in two segments: Laser Products, which includes semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers, and directed energy products; and Development segment includes revenue earned from research and development contracts. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Laser segment. The company's geographical segments include North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Financial Milestones: nLight's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: nLight displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: nLight's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): nLight's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): nLight's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: nLight's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

