Analyst Expectations For Regenxbio's Future

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Regenxbio RGNX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Regenxbio and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $38.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 8.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $41.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Regenxbio among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $37.00 $50.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regenxbio's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Regenxbio's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regenxbio analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Regenxbio

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that the Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Regenxbio's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Regenxbio faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.2% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -331.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -29.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.