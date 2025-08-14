Analyst Expectations For Biogen's Future

Analysts' ratings for Biogen BIIB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $165.9, a high estimate of $219.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has increased by 2.28% from the previous average price target of $162.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Biogen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $118.00 $115.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $125.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $219.00 $208.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $146.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $194.00 $187.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $213.00 $213.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $187.00 $187.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $213.00 $205.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $121.00 $121.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Biogen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Biogen's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Biogen's Background

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Biogen: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Biogen's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.33% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

