Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ACVA underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 4 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.78, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. A decline of 14.89% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ACV Auctions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $21.00 $26.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $11.50 $16.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $20.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Buy $16.50 $20.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $16.00 $25.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ACV Auctions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ACV Auctions's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ACV Auctions analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering ACV Auctions: A Closer Look

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. The company provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

Key Indicators: ACV Auctions's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ACV Auctions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.4% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACV Auctions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACV Auctions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACV Auctions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ACV Auctions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.