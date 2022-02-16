5 Books For Learning How To Trade Options

Options have a reputation for being risky and difficult, though many seasoned traders prefer options trading to stocks. This is because options traders can benefit from a wide variety of market outcomes.

To be a successful options trader, an investor must educate themselves on what options are, what strategies to use and how to trade them.

We’ve gathered a list of five books to help you learn more about how to trade options.

1. "Options Trading as a Strategic Investment": Referred to as the Bible of options trading, the Lawrence McMillan book provides insight into practical option trading strategies designed to minimize risk and maximize profit potential.

2. "Option Volatility and Pricing": Sheldon Natenberg’s insights on how traders evaluate fair values in the options market, this book provides a clear explanation of theoretical option pricing models, complete with examples of specific trading strategies that have shown historic profitability, in various market conditions.

3. "Fundamentals of Futures and Options Markets": Widely recognized as the authority on derivatives, futures, and risk management, this John C. Hull book provides a clear understanding of the futures and options trading markets.

4. "Trading Options Greeks: How Time, Volatility, and Other Pricing Factors Drive Profits": Authored by Dan Passarelli, this book explains how Delta, Theta, Vega and Rho impact option values.

5. "The Option Trader's Hedge Fund": Written by hedge fund manager Dennis Chen and options trading coach Mark Sebastian this book provides a step-by-step primer for setting up a short option investment portfolio designed to generate a steady income from selling, or writing, options.

If you’d rather educate yourself about options via video, check out Benzinga’s Best Options Trading YouTube Channels.

This post contains affiliate links on which Benzinga may earn a commission.