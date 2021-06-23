 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Share:

Microsoft: Return On Capital Employed Insights
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) posted Q3 earnings of $17.05 billion, an increase from Q2 of 4.74%. Sales dropped to $41.71 billion, a 3.18% decrease between quarters. Microsoft

Microsoft: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted Q3 earnings of $17.05 billion, an increase from Q2 of 4.74%. Sales dropped to $41.71 billion, a 3.18% decrease between quarters. Microsoft earned $17.90 billion, and sales totaled $43.08 billion in Q2.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Microsoft posted an ROCE of 0.13%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Microsoft is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Microsoft, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Microsoft reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.95/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.78/share.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Record Highs In Sight: After Nasdaq Hit All-Time Peak Tuesday, S&P 500 Index On The Cusp
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, Microsoft Or Plug Power?
Sprinklr Prices Downsized IPO At $16/Share, Trading Begins Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Detroit Turns Into A Large Startup Ecosystem, Great For Young Entrepreneurs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Gates BZI-ROCE MicrosoftFintech News