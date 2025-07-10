Can One Button Really Launch A Smart Contract? EASE's New Toolkit Says Yes

- The initiative targets enterprises and governments seeking secure, ISO-compliant blockchain solutions that require minimal onboarding time.
- EASE Protocol views AutoTasks as a core feature in its roadmap to onboard the next billion users to Web3.
Seattle-based EASE Protocol has launched a no-code solution called AutoTasks, allowing non-technical users to deploy smart contracts in under a minute.
The tool, available via the EASE SuperApp, is designed to simplify blockchain interaction by eliminating the need for coding skills, blockchain-specific knowledge or testing environments.
AutoTasks enables users to configure secure, pre-audited smart contracts using a Setup Wizard that requires only basic input, such as selecting use cases and providing relevant parameters.
Supported features at launch include payment splitting, digital certificate issuance, IP-protected art releases, account sharing, governance tools, loyalty point systems, and storefront creation.
According to Douglas Horn, architect of the EASE Protocol, AutoTasks addresses a common usability problem in blockchain adoption: the difficulty of deploying smart contracts without introducing technical risks or relying on external developers.
"Users can hit a button and have a task handled for them automatically," Horn said.
AutoTasks does not use generative AI to write custom contracts, instead relying on pre-compiled, audited templates to reduce execution risk.
This contrasts with some newer platforms that generate custom code via AI models, a method often flagged for reliability concerns.
The EASE team said the product is built on an ISO-compliant architecture and aims to offer a user experience more akin to mainstream web applications than traditional Web3 platforms.
The company sees this launch as a step toward bringing decentralized technology to a wider, less technical audience, including enterprises and government users.
Photo: Harsamadu via Shutterstock
