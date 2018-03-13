Read More

Zero Gravity Solutions Inc is a biotechnology company that creates solutions for the agricultural segment. Its primary areas of focus are its BAM-FX product, which is a nutrient delivery system for plants that delivers minerals and micronutrients at the cellular level, and its Directed Selection research, which aims to produce new varieties of stem cells in the zero/micro gravity environment of the International Space Station. If these stem cells are produced, they would have medical benefits in addition to their agricultural applications.