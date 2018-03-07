Benzinga Pro
Zafgen
ZFGN
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Biotechnology
7.770
-0.18 (-2.26%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
7.95
Price Open
7.97
Volume
25,273
Day's Range
7.77 - 7.98
52 Wk Range
3.21 - 9.36
50 Day Moving Avg.
6.08
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
27.35M
Market Cap
210.60M
Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/06/17
JMP Securities
Upgrades
Market Perform
Market Outperform
0.0
7/20/16
Cowen & Co.
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
7/20/16
FBR Capital
Downgrades
Outperform
Market Perform
31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Wed, 07 Mar 2018 13:29:38 -0400
Zafgen Shares Up 2.1%; Tuesday Co. Reported Q4 EPS $(0.48) vs $(0.52) Est., Expects To End 2018 With $40M+ In Cash and Cash Equivalents
Hal Lindon
Wed, 07 Mar 2018 12:45:25 -0400
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 13:22:26 -0400
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 05:46:56 -0400
UPDATE: Zafgen Says 'Company returning to rare disorders with ZGN-1258; Prader-Willi syndrome expected as first indication'
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 08:06:19 -0400
Zafgen Reports 'ZGN-1061 Phase 2 trial fully enrolled with type 2 diabetes patients; topline data expected mid-year'
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 08:06:07 -0400
Zafgen Reports Q3 EPS $(0.46) vs $(0.58) Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 07 Nov 2017 17:37:26 -0400
Zafgen Names Jeffrey Hatfield CEO; Thomas Hughes Will Continue As Pres, Named Chief Scientific Officer
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 10 Oct 2017 07:00:54 -0400
Zafgen Initiates Phase 2 Trial For ZGN-1061
Hal Lindon
Tue, 12 Sep 2017 16:07:36 -0400
S-3 From Zafgen Shows Registration For $150M Mixed Securities Shelf Offering
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 09 Aug 2017 16:38:53 -0400
Zafgen to Present at Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference
Globe Newswire
5 days ago
Zafgen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results; Announces Positive Interim Data from Ongoing ZGN-1061 Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Trial in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes
Globe Newswire
6 days ago
Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
Globe Newswire
Mar 01, 2018
Zafgen to Present at the Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Feb 08, 2018
Zafgen Reports Strong Clinical Progress and Updates Outlook for 2018
Globe Newswire
Jan 05, 2018
Zafgen Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Marketwired
Nov 07, 2017
Zafgen Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Globe Newswire
Oct 12, 2017
Zafgen Appoints Jeffrey Hatfield as Chief Executive Officer; Thomas Hughes, Ph.D. to Continue as President, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer
Globe Newswire
Oct 10, 2017
Zafgen to Present at the 2017 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
Globe Newswire
Sep 19, 2017
Zafgen Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial for ZGN-1061 in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes
Globe Newswire
Sep 12, 2017
Key events next week - healthcare (continued #4)
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
Zafgen's Pipeline Takes A Substantial De-Risking Step
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Zafgen's (ZFGN) CEO Jeff Hatfield on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Zafgen beats by $0.09
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Zafgen beats by $0.09
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Biotech Forum Daily Digest For January 16th
Seeking Alpha
Feb 16, 2018
Zafgen (ZFGN) Presents At Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - Slideshow
Seeking Alpha
Feb 15, 2018
Key healthcare events next week (continued)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
Why Zafgen's Upcoming Catalyst Is So Important
Seeking Alpha
Feb 05, 2018
Healthcare Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am (2/2/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.57
-0.48
0.09
Rev:
0.00
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-08
Rev:
