Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VVTV stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
10/29/14
Topeka
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
7.0
10/28/14
Brean Capital
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
7.0
7/01/14
Lake Street
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
9.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Lake Street: Name Change At ValueVision Media Will 'Revolutionize' TV Shopping
John Seward
Tue, 18 Nov 2014 15:30:34 -0400
ValueVision Media To Change Name To EVINE Live Inc.
Hal Lindon
Tue, 18 Nov 2014 09:10:51 -0400
ValueVision Media, Inc. Reports Q3 EPS of $0.03 vs $(0.02) Est; Revenue of $157.0M vs $158.06M Est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 18 Nov 2014 09:00:42 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2014
Monica Gerson
Tue, 18 Nov 2014 06:24:14 -0400
UPDATE: Topeka Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On ValueVision Media On Great Growth Potential
Dwight Einhorn
Wed, 29 Oct 2014 09:09:47 -0400
Topeka Capital Initiates Coverage on ValueVision Media, Inc. at Buy, Announces $7.00 PT
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 29 Oct 2014 05:43:08 -0400
Brean Capital Initiates Coverage on ValueVision Media, Inc. at Buy, Announces $7.00 PT
Eddie Staley
Mon, 27 Oct 2014 22:10:44 -0400
13G Filing from Cannell Capital on Valuevision Shows Letter to Co. CEO Disclosing Firm 'No Longer Seeks to Affect Positive Change in Control' of Co.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 14 Oct 2014 15:38:57 -0400
ValueVision Media, Inc. Reports Q2 EPS of $0.01 vs $0.02 Est; Revenue of $156.60M vs $157.35M Est
Hal Lindon
Wed, 20 Aug 2014 07:31:51 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2014
Monica Gerson
Wed, 20 Aug 2014 04:54:15 -0400
Shareholders Overwhelmingly Vote for Change at ValueVision Media, Says Clinton Group
Newswire
Jun 18, 2014
Clinton Group Calls on ValueVision to Treat Employees and Vendors Fairly
Newswire
Jun 13, 2014
Clinton Group Says "Business As Usual" Not Good Enough at ValueVision
Newswire
Jun 12, 2014
Glass Lewis Advises Its Clients to Vote For All Clinton Group Nominees to Board of ValueVision Media
Newswire
Jun 09, 2014
ISS Recommends Sweeping Board Change at ValueVision Media
Newswire
Jun 06, 2014
Clinton Group Calls for Change at ValueVision Media and Responds to ValueVision's Presentation
Newswire
Jun 02, 2014
Clinton Group Distributes Presentation to ValueVision Media Stockholders
Newswire
May 28, 2014
Clinton Group Announces Availability of Definitive Proxy Materials and Launch of Proxy Campaign Website for ValueVision Media Annual Meeting
Newswire
May 14, 2014
ValueVision Media Fails To Hold Special Meeting In Accordance With Minnesota Law, Says Clinton Group
Newswire
Feb 03, 2014
Clinton Group Rejects ValueVision's Second Attempt To Delay Special Meeting Of Shareholders
Newswire
Nov 18, 2013
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.02
0.03
Rev:
158.06M
157.00M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
