(ZIXI), Quotes and News Summary

Zix Corp is a provider of security software for organizations in the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Its services include email encryption, data loss prevention, and bring- your-own-device security to meet data protection and compliance needs. The firm's flagship Zix Email Encryption enables transparent encrypted email delivery through its patented Best Method of Delivery, a secure and convenient method for the recipient, and Zix Gateway, which encrypts and decrypts sensitive messages. The company derives revenue from subscription fees on a one- to three-year basis. The vast majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.