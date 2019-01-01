QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.08 - 1.14
Vol / Avg.
613.6K/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 2.29
Mkt Cap
116.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.11
P/E
11.22
EPS
0.05
Shares
105.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 2:41PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 2:49PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 12:56PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 8:49AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
XpresSpa Group Inc is a health and wellness holding company. It is an airport retailer of spa services through XpresSpa locations, offering travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail, and skincare, as well as spa and travel products. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XpresSpa Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XpresSpa Group (XSPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XpresSpa Group's (XSPA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XpresSpa Group (XSPA) stock?

A

The latest price target for XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting XSPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 261.99% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XpresSpa Group (XSPA)?

A

The stock price for XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) is $1.105 last updated Today at 6:11:04 PM.

Q

Does XpresSpa Group (XSPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XpresSpa Group.

Q

When is XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) reporting earnings?

A

XpresSpa Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is XpresSpa Group (XSPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XpresSpa Group.

Q

What sector and industry does XpresSpa Group (XSPA) operate in?

A

XpresSpa Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.