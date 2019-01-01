QQQ
19.67 - 21
58.6K/49.3K
1.35/6.28%
13.8 - 21.8
19.6B
27.81
19.67
14.57
0
969.6M
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Incorporated in 1954 and named after the small Victorian town of Woodside, Woodside's early exploration focus moved from Victoria's Gippsland Basin to Western Australia's Carnarvon Basin. First LNG production from the North West Shelf came in 1984. BHP Billiton and Shell each had 40% shareholdings before BHP sold out in 1994 and Shell sold down to 34%. In 2010, Shell further decreased its shareholding to 24%. Woodside has the potential to become the most LNG-leveraged company globally.

Woodside Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Woodside Petroleum (WOPEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK: WOPEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Woodside Petroleum's (WOPEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Woodside Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Woodside Petroleum (WOPEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Woodside Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Woodside Petroleum (WOPEY)?

A

The stock price for Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK: WOPEY) is $20.175 last updated Today at 5:11:49 PM.

Q

Does Woodside Petroleum (WOPEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2012.

Q

When is Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) reporting earnings?

A

Woodside Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Woodside Petroleum (WOPEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Woodside Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Woodside Petroleum (WOPEY) operate in?

A

Woodside Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.