QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
67.69 - 69.49
Vol / Avg.
170.6K/507.5K
Div / Yield
1/1.47%
52 Wk
31.26 - 79.97
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
68.89
P/E
6.32
EPS
5.07
Shares
39.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 1:40PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 5:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:46AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6204.230 0.6100
REV335.860M473.408M137.548M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Whiting Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whiting Petroleum (WLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Whiting Petroleum's (WLL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Whiting Petroleum (WLL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting WLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.93% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Whiting Petroleum (WLL)?

A

The stock price for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) is $68.84 last updated Today at 5:05:41 PM.

Q

Does Whiting Petroleum (WLL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) reporting earnings?

A

Whiting Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Whiting Petroleum (WLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whiting Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Whiting Petroleum (WLL) operate in?

A

Whiting Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.