QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.26 - 8.11
Vol / Avg.
207.5K/504.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.05 - 19.52
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.49
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
208.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:29PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 1:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 1:59PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:03PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Vivint Smart Home Inc is a smart home platform company. It provides a fully integrated solution for consumers with vertically integrated business model which includes hardware, software, sales, installation, support and professional monitoring. The company offers Home Security Systems, Wireless Security Cameras, Smart Security Devices such as Smart Locks and Garage Door Openers, Doorbell Video Cameras, and Burglary Sensor Detection, among others. The group operates in the United States and Canada, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.430
REV374.750M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vivint Smart Home Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vivint Smart Home's (VVNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) was reported by RBC Capital on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting VVNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.55% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)?

A

The stock price for Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) is $7.405 last updated Today at 4:13:51 PM.

Q

Does Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vivint Smart Home.

Q

When is Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) reporting earnings?

A

Vivint Smart Home’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivint Smart Home.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) operate in?

A

Vivint Smart Home is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.