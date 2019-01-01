Vivint Smart Home Inc is a smart home platform company. It provides a fully integrated solution for consumers with vertically integrated business model which includes hardware, software, sales, installation, support and professional monitoring. The company offers Home Security Systems, Wireless Security Cameras, Smart Security Devices such as Smart Locks and Garage Door Openers, Doorbell Video Cameras, and Burglary Sensor Detection, among others. The group operates in the United States and Canada, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.