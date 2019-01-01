VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$11.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.5M
Earnings History
VIQ Solutions Questions & Answers
When is VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) reporting earnings?
VIQ Solutions (VQS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were VIQ Solutions’s (NASDAQ:VQS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
