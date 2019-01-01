QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.04 - 4.43
Vol / Avg.
874.4K/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.76 - 14.34
Mkt Cap
664.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.58
Shares
162.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 2:28PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 5:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 12:12PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 3:02PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Volta Inc is engaged in the industry of commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. It builds EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers are active. As part of Volta's EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Volta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volta (VLTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volta (NYSE: VLTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volta's (VLTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Volta (VLTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Volta (NYSE: VLTA) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting VLTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.20% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Volta (VLTA)?

A

The stock price for Volta (NYSE: VLTA) is $4.095 last updated Today at 3:30:19 PM.

Q

Does Volta (VLTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volta.

Q

When is Volta (NYSE:VLTA) reporting earnings?

A

Volta’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Volta (VLTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volta.

Q

What sector and industry does Volta (VLTA) operate in?

A

Volta is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.