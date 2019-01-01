|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Volta (NYSE: VLTA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Volta’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM).
The latest price target for Volta (NYSE: VLTA) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting VLTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.20% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Volta (NYSE: VLTA) is $4.095 last updated Today at 3:30:19 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Volta.
Volta’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Volta.
Volta is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.