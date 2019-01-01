QQQ
Range
7.77 - 8.11
Vol / Avg.
7.8K/357.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.61 - 10.36
Mkt Cap
53M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
6.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary biopharmaceutical products. The company develops prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. Its product ADAIR, a proprietary, abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and narcolepsy.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.460
REV0

Analyst Ratings

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VLON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vallon Pharmaceuticals's (VLON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VLON) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting VLON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON)?

A

The stock price for Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VLON) is $7.7732 last updated Today at 3:02:29 PM.

Q

Does Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vallon Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) reporting earnings?

A

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vallon Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) operate in?

A

Vallon Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.