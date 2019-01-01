Viaspace Green Energy Inc is a renewable energy company. Its renewable energy is based on biomass. The Company through its subsidiaries operates two reportable segments: Framed-Artwork Segment and Grass Segment. Framed-Artwork Segment is engaged in manufacturing quality, copyrighted, framed artwork in the PRC which is sold to retail stores in the US. Grass Segment: grows a fast-growing, high yield, low carbon, nonfood energy crop called Giant King Grass in the PRC.