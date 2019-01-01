QQQ
Vocera Communications Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empower mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. It has two operating segments: Product and Service. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges and third-party mobile devices.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.290 0.1000
REV63.990M65.769M1.779M

Vocera Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vocera Communications (VCRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vocera Communications's (VCRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vocera Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Vocera Communications (VCRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) was reported by Baird on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting VCRA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.22% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vocera Communications (VCRA)?

A

The stock price for Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) is $79.175 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vocera Communications (VCRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vocera Communications.

Q

When is Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) reporting earnings?

A

Vocera Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Vocera Communications (VCRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vocera Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Vocera Communications (VCRA) operate in?

A

Vocera Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.