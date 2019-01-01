Vocera Communications Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empower mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. It has two operating segments: Product and Service. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges and third-party mobile devices.