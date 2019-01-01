|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
|0.290
|0.1000
|REV
|63.990M
|65.769M
|1.779M
You can purchase shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vocera Communications.
The latest price target for Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) was reported by Baird on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting VCRA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.22% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) is $79.175 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Vocera Communications.
Vocera Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vocera Communications.
Vocera Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.