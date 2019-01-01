QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
U.S. Well Services Inc is an oilfield service provider of well stimulation services to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The company is engaged in high-pressure hydraulic fracturing in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The fracturing process consists of pumping a specially formulated fluid into perforated well casing, tubing or open holes under high pressure, causing the underground formation to crack or fracture, allowing nearby hydrocarbons to flow more freely up the wellbore.

U.S. Well Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U.S. Well Services (USWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are U.S. Well Services's (USWS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for U.S. Well Services (USWS) stock?

A

The latest price target for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.30 expecting USWS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -76.92% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for U.S. Well Services (USWS)?

A

The stock price for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) is $1.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U.S. Well Services (USWS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Well Services.

Q

When is U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) reporting earnings?

A

U.S. Well Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is U.S. Well Services (USWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U.S. Well Services.

Q

What sector and industry does U.S. Well Services (USWS) operate in?

A

U.S. Well Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.