|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in U.S. Well Services’s space includes: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR), Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR).
The latest price target for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.30 expecting USWS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -76.92% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) is $1.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Well Services.
U.S. Well Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for U.S. Well Services.
U.S. Well Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.