UpHealth (NYSE:UPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$36M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of UpHealth using advanced sorting and filters.
UpHealth Questions & Answers
When is UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) reporting earnings?
UpHealth (UPH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.35, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were UpHealth’s (NYSE:UPH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $31.9M, which missed the estimate of $62.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.