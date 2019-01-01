|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Umpqua Holdings’s space includes: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB).
The latest price target for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting UMPQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.67% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is $20.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Umpqua Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Umpqua Holdings.
Umpqua Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.