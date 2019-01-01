QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Umpqua Holdings Corp is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank with operations mostly in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States as well as Nevada. The bank provides a broad range of banking, wealth management, mortgage, and other financial services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers. Its community banking model places a high premium on innovation, specifically on its product delivery system and its service user experience. The company also owns another operating subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor offering a full range of investment products and services, including various securities and planning services as well as insurance. The bank's main source of revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.410 -0.0200
REV307.330M316.117M8.787M

Analyst Ratings

Umpqua Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Umpqua Holdings's (UMPQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting UMPQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.67% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)?

A

The stock price for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is $20.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) reporting earnings?

A

Umpqua Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Umpqua Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) operate in?

A

Umpqua Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.