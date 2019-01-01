QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/169K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
427.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE: TWNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tailwind Two Acquisition's (TWNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE: TWNT) was reported by Benchmark on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting TWNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT)?

A

The stock price for Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE: TWNT) is $9.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Q

When is Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) reporting earnings?

A

Tailwind Two Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT) operate in?

A

Tailwind Two Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.