|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.070
|-0.040
|0.0300
|REV
|34.460M
|35.836M
|1.376M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tufin Software’s space includes: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT), T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI), A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI).
The latest price target for Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) was reported by Barclays on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting TUFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.36% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) is $8.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tufin Software.
Tufin Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tufin Software.
Tufin Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.