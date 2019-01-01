QQQ
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions that help organizations visualize, define and enforce a unified security policy across complex, heterogeneous network environments. Its solutions increase business agility, eliminate errors from manual processes, and ensure continuous compliance through a single console. The company's sales of products and services worldwide are made through a global network of distributors and resellers, which sell the products and services to their end-user customers. It derives revenues from licensing of software, sales of hardware, providing maintenance and technical support, and sales of professional services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.040 0.0300
REV34.460M35.836M1.376M

Tufin Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tufin Software (TUFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tufin Software's (TUFN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tufin Software (TUFN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) was reported by Barclays on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting TUFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.36% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tufin Software (TUFN)?

A

The stock price for Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) is $8.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tufin Software (TUFN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tufin Software.

Q

When is Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) reporting earnings?

A

Tufin Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Tufin Software (TUFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tufin Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Tufin Software (TUFN) operate in?

A

Tufin Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.